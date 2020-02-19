Stash of weapons seized after motorcyclist threatens driver with gun in Seguin, officials say

SEGUIN, Texas – A stash of weapons was seized after a person on a motorcycle pointed a firearm at a driver in Seguin, investigators say.

State troopers say they pulled over 65-year-old Richard Kammerer on Sunday.

The handgun that was taken from the motorcyclist was later discovered to be stolen, officials say.

Five other handguns, a short-barrel rifle without a serial number, three suppressors and multiple rounds of ammunition were also found, troopers say.

The trooper also came across clothing with Bandido gang insignias.