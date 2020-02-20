48ºF

$60M SoFlo apartment project signals new era of downtown living

Massive development received millions in city incentives

Outside area at the Encore SoFlo Apartments on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A massive investment that has ushered in new multifamily developments on South Flores in downtown San Antonio is complete, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Dallas-based Encore Enterprises Inc. has completed Encore SoFlo, a 339-unit residential development near Southtown and H-E-B LP headquarters. It is one of the first major multifamily projects in its portion of the Central Business District with several surrounding projects including Heritage Plaza, a 327-unit project by Argyle Residential directly across from the property on Dwyer Avenue.

“This creates the demand for a lot of retail, restaurants and nightlife,” said Charlie Keels, president of Encore Enterprises. “Downtown usually empties out at night, so by creating a live-work-play environment, this resident base can now thrive there. You’re seeing restaurants popping up in the vicinity that [previously] may not have been able to survive in that area.”

