$60M SoFlo apartment project signals new era of downtown living

A massive investment that has ushered in new multifamily developments on South Flores in downtown San Antonio is complete, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Dallas-based Encore Enterprises Inc. has completed Encore SoFlo, a 339-unit residential development near Southtown and H-E-B LP headquarters. It is one of the first major multifamily projects in its portion of the Central Business District with several surrounding projects including Heritage Plaza, a 327-unit project by Argyle Residential directly across from the property on Dwyer Avenue.

“This creates the demand for a lot of retail, restaurants and nightlife,” said Charlie Keels, president of Encore Enterprises. “Downtown usually empties out at night, so by creating a live-work-play environment, this resident base can now thrive there. You’re seeing restaurants popping up in the vicinity that [previously] may not have been able to survive in that area.”

