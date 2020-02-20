It’s been 3 years since multiple tornadoes destroyed homes on Linda Drive. Here’s what they look like today.

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday marked three years since multiple tornadoes touched down in San Antonio, leaving dozens of homes destroyed.

Many homes had hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The tornadoes hit the area on a Sunday night around 10 p.m. on Linda Street.

No one was injured, but major repairs were needed for homes in the area.

KSAT went to Linda Drive three years later to see the progress that has happened since. Click the video player above to see how the area has changed.