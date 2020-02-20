48ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Feb. 20

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Neighbors react to the sudden death of a 10-year-old girl, killed in a bike accident this morning
  • The 14-day quarantine of the first group of Coronavirus evacuees has been lifted
  • A BCSO deputy has been arrested on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child

