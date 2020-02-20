49ºF

SAPD: 3 in custody after post office break-in on East Side

East Side post office arrests image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested after they allegedly broke into a post office on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

According to police, around 5 a.m. SAPD officers assisted federal agents in the arrests at a Shell gas station near Loop 410 and Broadway.

Police said the suspects were detained after being followed there for breaking into a post office.

The location of the post office was not disclosed. The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

