SAPD: 3 in custody after post office break-in on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested after they allegedly broke into a post office on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

According to police, around 5 a.m. SAPD officers assisted federal agents in the arrests at a Shell gas station near Loop 410 and Broadway.

Police said the suspects were detained after being followed there for breaking into a post office.

The location of the post office was not disclosed. The names and ages of the suspects were not released.