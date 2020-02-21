12 residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – A two-alarm fire at a North Side apartment complex has displaced 12 people early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. at the Parliament Bend Apartments in the 11800 block of Parliament, not far from Blanco Road.

According to San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington, the fire started on an apartment balcony and was likely the result of a cigarette. 14 people were inside the building and were evacuated safely.

Fire officials said they were able to fight the fire aggressively and get inside the building. A two-alarm fire was called out as a precaution, along with two hook and ladder trucks, Arrington said. The fire put out quickly, with firefighters mopping within a hour of arriving.

Arrington said 12 people are now displaced, six permanently out of the four damaged units. They all will be housed on property or with family.

The American Red Cross was put on standby as a result of the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, 25 units and roughly 100 firefighters answered the call.