Border agents seize hundreds of pounds of marijuana, arrest smugglers

EDINBURG, Texas. – The Rio Grande Valley Sector agents were able to stop three narcotic smuggling attempts near the Hidalgo, Starr County line recently.

Two of the incidents happened on Wednesday and the other happened Thursday morning.

The first attempt happened in Los Ebanos, Texas on Wednesday. Agents saw smugglers abandon their bundles after they saw the agents. The smugglers were able to flee, but agents said they recovered five bundles consisting of 20 bricks of marijuana that weighed 230 pounds.

The second attempt happened later that day near La Grulla, Texas. Agents said they were able to apprehend three subjects and two bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed 115 pounds, according to authorities.

Thursday morning, agents in La Joya, Texas were able to obtain multiple bundles of marijuana after the suspects fled to Mexico, according to authorities. Agents said the bundles weighed 114 pounds.