Firefighters battle heavy flames at West Side fire

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews fought intense flames at a West Side fire overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Friday.

The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. in 700 block of San Bernardo Avenue, not far from South General McMullen Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the back of the house fully engulfed.

Fire officials said a family inside the home made it safely out. Fire crews put the fire out quickly and without incident.

A damage estimate is not currently known. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.