KSAT12 News at 6, February 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control announcing Thursday that the first set of evacuees at JBSA-Lackland have been medically cleared.

Jenna Castillo is facing a manslaughter charge for the shooting death of Jesus Santillan.

And, age-related macular degeneration affects 11 million people in the U.S. and that number is expected to nearly double by 2050.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.