Missing some cattle in West Texas? This sheriff’s office is looking for you.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas – If you’re missing three cows and two calves, you may want to head to Taylor County.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office released a bulletin to try to find the owner of the animals that were found walking along the railroad tracks in Trent, Texas on Feb. 4.

The sheriff’s office said in its post that it appears the cows and calves came from Nolan County, which is about an hour's drive away from Taylor County.

Officials said the owner of the animals must reclaim them on or before Monday, March 9, or the cattle will be sold at a public auction on March 10.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office listed the following number on Facebook as its contact information: (325) 674-1300.