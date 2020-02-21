Police: Former Boysville employee could have additional victims

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse police confirmed Friday that they are investigating at least one other sexual misconduct incident involving Pablo Cosme Briones Jr., the former house parent at Boysville who was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Briones, 40, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at the children’s home around Aug. 1, 2015, Converse police were made aware of that allegation in January 2020.

Converse Police Department Lt. Jeff Shook said via telephone Friday Briones could have other victims and that the department has been actively investigating him since 2015 after a separate complaint was forwarded to them at that time.

“Police are looking into the possibility of additional victims,” Shook said. “From a very bad situation that happened to one, I now believe we’ll be able to hold him accountable for others."

A spokesperson with Child Protective Services refused to provide additional information over the phone Friday afternoon, saying only that CPS alerted authorities in a timely manner in connection to Briones.

It’s unclear what specific additional charges Briones could face.

Boysville is a children’s home whose mission is to provide a safe family environment for children in need.