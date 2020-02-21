Police ID 78-year-old woman, 59-year-old son found dead in Seguin home

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and son who were found dead under unknown circumstances at a Seguin home have been identified.

Doris Joe Maddox, 78, and her son, Bobby Joe Phelps, 59, were found dead Monday at a home on Friesenhahn Road, according to police.

Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play and their cause of death is under investigation.

Officials are awaiting the results of autopsies performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

