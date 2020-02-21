Police nab suspect in East Side IDEA campus burglary; second individual sought
Corbin Lee Covarrubias, 17, charged with burglary of a building
SAN ANTONIO – One of the suspects accused of breaking into an East Side school was arrested in the case, San Antonio police said.
Police said Corbin Lee Covarrubias, 17, and an unidentified individual broke into Idea Carver Academy on Jan. 14 and made off with an iPad, a smartphone and miscellaneous school supplies.
FIRST REPORT: SAPD seeks two men who broke into IDEA Carver Academy last month
Officers with the east property crimes office say anonymous callers identified Covarrubias after seeing the surveillance footage that was posted on Facebook.
Covarrubias was charged with burglary of a building.
Anyone with information about the other individual is asked to call the East Property Crimes Division at 210-207-4106.
We want to give a shoutout to our Facebook family! Thanks to tips given to us by our Facebook fans we were able to identify and apprehend one of the suspects in the burglary of IDEA Carver Academy.Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Thursday, February 20, 2020
