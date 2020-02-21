SA Missions exploring multiple sites for new ballpark

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

It’s been nearly four years since Dave Elmore, founder of the Elmore Sports Group, which owns the San Antonio Missions, committed to moving the team from the Double-A Texas League to the higher-level Pacific Coast League. That commitment came with a hitch: San Antonio needed to deliver a new ballpark.

Now, the Missions are preparing for their second season in the PCL, and not a single shovel of dirt has been turned on a new stadium. That’s not ideal, considering the team’s current home, now more than a quarter-century-old, is, to be kind, underwhelming — even by Double-A standards.

“It’s a slow process, and we always knew it would be,” Missions President Burl Yarbrough said.

Read the full story at the San Antonio Business Journal.