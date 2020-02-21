WATCH LIVE: Candidates in crowded race for Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3, gather for forum

SAN ANTONIO – The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates of the Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3, a North Side district that will likely remain Republican in November.

The forum is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday at the Omni Colonnade Ballroom, 9820 Colonnade Blvd. Rob Killen, the government affairs chair for the chamber, will moderate the forum.

Candidates who committed to attend the forum include Republicans Trish DeBerry, Weston Martinez, Tom Rickhoff, Judy Stuller and Kenny Vallespin, and Democrat Alfonso Perez.

Races to watch during the primary election around San Antonio

Republicans John (The Marine) Casares, Ellen Pfeiffer and Celeste Brown, and Democrats Ismael Reyes and Christine Hortick are also vying for the race.

Kevin Wolff, the only Republican on the Commissioner’s Court, announced his retirement last August, leading to a rush of candidates to replace him.

Wolff won in 2016 with 58.66% of the vote, meaning the district will likely trend Republican, but with a vacuum at the top and a long list of contenders, each party’s primary could lead to a runoff.

3 charts show how voter turnout has evolved in Bexar County

Political experts believe DeBerry and Rickhoff are the front-runners in this race.