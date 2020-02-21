What’s happening Friday at the San Antonio Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is still in full swing Friday, Feb. 21 and there are plenty of events scheduled.

The Grand Champion Steer Selection is happening Friday night and attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6:45 p.m.

Below is the full list of Friday’s rodeo events:

Junior Market Steers - Cattle Barn - 8:00 a.m.

Quarter Horse Show - Horse Show Arena - 7:00 a.m.

Paint Horse Show - Horse Show Arena - 7:00 a.m.

All Breed Horse Show - Horse Show Arena - 7:00 a.m.

Longhorns 101 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zoomagination - 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Amazing Archery - 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Bustin in the Barn - 5:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m./7:00 p.m.

Wild Things Zoofari - 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races - 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Dan-Dan the Farmer Man - 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show - 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Rodeo After Dark - Until Midnight

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard:

John Eustrom - 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Copper Chief - 10:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion

Bobby Marquez - 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bidi Bidi Banda - 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tropa Estrella - 10:30 p.m. - Midnight

Chute 7:

Alex Meixner - 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole:

Chrissy Phillips - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Seth James - 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Roger Escamilla and Texas Rain - 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Frontier Club (members only):

Kin Faux - 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

PRCA Rodeo with Brad Paisley - 7:00 p.m.

