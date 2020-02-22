Are you a Leap-Year baby? If so, you can get in free at the SA Zoo next week

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Leap-Year baby, then get ready to leap on over to the zoo next week!

San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Leap Day on Feb. 29, offering free admission to any Leap-Year babies. All you have to do is bring proof of a valid ID.

The zoo is also offering its Annual Pass Holder BFF Day, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

A way with words: Timothy the hippo posts love poem for Fiona just after Valentine’s Day

SA Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

To learn more about the zoo, visit its website by clicking here.