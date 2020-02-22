Fire causes nearly $6K in damage to Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire caused around $6,000 worth of damage to a home on the Northwest Side, per the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 12:48 a.m Saturday in the 7800 block of Shady Hollow Lane.

The fire started in a trash can from BBQ grill ashes before traveling to a fence and reaching the garage wall, according to SAFD.

The flames were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is estimated at $6,000, per fire officials.