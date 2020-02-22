Grate news! Texas’ largest-ever Mac and Cheese Festival is officially underway

ARLINGTON, Texas – SAY CHEESE! The largest mac & cheese festival in Texas is happening today and Sunday in Arlington!

The family-friendly event is taking over Texas Live! with plenty of cheesy goodness, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Make sure to bring your appetite, as this festival will feature over 40 styles of mac and cheese, 15 food vendors and a french fry eating contest. Let’s not forget, there will also be a giant cheese fry bar as well.

Some of the featured macs include: Cheese Louise (chicken, bacon, ranch mac), Heartbreaker’s Grill (mac and cheese enchiladas), Ms. Piggy’s Catering (deep fried mac and cheese), and several others.

To wash down all of the glorious cheesy meals, there will also be a Texas-sized beer garden at the festival grounds, according to the festival’s Facebook page.

Tickets for Saturday are sold out; however, tickets for Sunday’s festivities are still available, but only until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The available tickets include two-hour early access into the festival at 12 p.m., all-you-can-eat mac and cheese, a commemorative keepsake, french fries and five drink tickets!

Each ticket is priced at $54.99.

To buy your ticket, or for more information, click here.