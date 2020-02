SAN ANTONIO – Democratic Presidential Candidate arrives in San Antonio.

SGT. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez is now laid to rest.

And, it’s the final weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.