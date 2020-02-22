KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 21, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run investigation sends 2 men to the hospital.
The lack of probable cause leads a judge to dismiss the case against a man arrested in the shooting death of Ana Martinez.
Military City, USA says goodbye to Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez.
