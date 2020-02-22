KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run investigation sends 2 men to the hospital.

The lack of probable cause leads a judge to dismiss the case against a man arrested in the shooting death of Ana Martinez.

Military City, USA says goodbye to Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.