Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 21, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run investigation sends 2 men to the hospital.

The lack of probable cause leads a judge to dismiss the case against a man arrested in the shooting death of Ana Martinez.

Military City, USA says goodbye to Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez.

