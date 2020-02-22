Man facing charges after allegedly stealing car with 2-year-old inside

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now facing charges of endangering a child in connection to a carjacking that happened earlier this month on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened Feb. 5th at a 7-Eleven gas station near I-35 and Rittiman Road.

Police say a woman drove up to the gas station and went inside to pay, leaving her 2-year-old son in the back seat of her vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, that's when Christopher Eiland climbed into her vehicle and took off with her son still inside.

The affidavit says police caught up with Eiland around 45 minutes later when they found the vehicle at a restaurant just a few feet away from the gas station.

Police say he tried fleeing the scene, dropping a backpack, before he was detained.

He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $25,000.