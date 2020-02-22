RAFD: Child dies after falling into septic tank at South Texas RV park

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – A child is dead after falling into a septic tank at Paradise Lagoons RV Park in Aransas Pass, Texas, according to Rockport Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the park, located at Highway 188 and Bypass 35, officials say.

Rockport Police Department, Allegiance EMS, Rockport and Fulton Volunteer Fire Departments and Aransas Pass FD assisted at the scene.

Firefighters say after arriving on scene, the child was in the water, approximately 15’ below the ground.

Driver extracted from vehicle, hospitalized after crashing into utility pole, BCSO says

Park bystanders had already tried to rescue the child but were unable to reach her, fire officials say.

Emergency crews say they also made several attempts to rescue the girl and worked with bystanders and used shovels, backhoes and other equipment.

PRESS RELEASE February 20, 2020 At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday February 19th Rockport Police Department,... Posted by Rockport Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 20, 2020

One hour after being called to the scene, officials say with the help of a specialized rope rescue team from the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department, a firefighter was lowered into the tank and was able to retrieve the child.

However, by the time she had been rescued, firefighters say she had been under water for an extended period of time and had passed away.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family of this child, her neighbors who witnessed the event, and all of the first responders who assisted in the recovery,” RVFD said in a statement. “Although an unbelievably heartbreaking outcome, we wish to recognize there was an amazing team effort with the coordination of recovery by all first responding agencies including the Aransas County dispatchers and the nearby civilians who responded to assist.”

The child’s identity has not been released at this time.