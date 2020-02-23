Arson investigation underway after house fire on Southwest Side, per SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after a vacant house caught fire on the Southwest Side, per San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Hopi Street around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say the home has been abandoned for about 10 years; however, neighbors say homeless people are frequently seen sleeping inside the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes after being dispatched.

Fire causes nearly $6K in damage to Northwest Side home

Both sides of Hopi Street on Palo Alto and Somerset Road were blocked off while SAFD cleaned up the scene.

No word yet on estimate for damages and no injuries were reported.

Arson is on scene, investigating the cause of the fire.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.