2nd annual City of the Future Conference begins

Experts and city leaders are coming together to look to the future of San Antonio.

The 2nd annual City of the Future Conference started Monday at La Villita, where it will continue on Tuesday.

CPS Energy is partnering with Zpryme, an energy and technology research company, to host the conference.

The goal of the conference is to get agencies to work together so they can improve public services in the community.

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams and City Manager Erik Walsh were among the speakers.