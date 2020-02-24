KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 24, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a San Antonio police officer has been arrested and charged with injury to a child after he allegedly punched his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son.
Early voting for the Texas primary election continues this week.
Plus, a YouTube star’s Whataburger review is angering Texans.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.