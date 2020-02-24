69ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Monday, Feb. 24

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Three new cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in San Antonio
  • A fired SAPD officer who gave a sandwich containing feces to a homeless man is fighting to get his job back
  • A warrant has been issued for a murder suspect who jumped bail

About the Authors: