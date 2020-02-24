KSAT12 News at Noon, February 24, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the total number of Coronavirus cases is now six. A man is behind bars after confessing to burning down two mobile home in Far West Bexar County. An investigation is underway after Wilson County deputies and a DPS Trooper shot and killed a man in Floresville.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.