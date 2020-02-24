Leading SA businesswomen offer their experience in speed-mentoring event
SAN ANTONIO – A speed-mentoring event paired up people in San Antonio with business leaders they can learn from.
The event, called “Mentoring Monday,” took place at the Pearl Monday morning.
Leading San Antonio businesswomen offered their experience to help with other women.
During the event, attendees spent almost seven minutes with each of the mentors to learn what it takes to be successful in the business community.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.