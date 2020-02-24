No hair restraints, uncovered trash lead to low score at West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s West Side was cited last month after none of its employees were wearing hair restraints while working in the kitchen.

La Isla Restaurant, located in the 700 block of Old Highway 90 West, was given a score of 77 and was also dinged for having a garbage receptacle open during the inspection.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Chuy’s Mexican Food, 8438 State Hwy. 151, 100

Le Peep Café, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Savor Cia Restaurant, 200 E. Grayson St., 100

Catering by Rosemary, 1220 E. Commerce St., 99

Pho Nguyen, 18410 U.S. 281 North, 97

Yuyu’s Pinas, 2235 Thousand Oaks, 97

Amanda’s Café, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 93

Rib House, 757 Old Hwy. 90, 93

Taco Express Café, 3659 Culebra Rd., 93

Kogi Korean Grill, 12651 Vance Jackson, 92

Texas Toast Company, 603 Hearne Ave., 92

La Madeleine, 18030 U.S. 281 North, 90

Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 90

Spaghetti Warehouse, 1226 E. Houston St., 88

El Potosino Mexican Restaurant, 7243 San Pedro Ave., 86

Martha’s Mexican Restaurant, 5822 Babcock Rd., 85

Beijing Express, 4407 Blanco Rd., 84

Adolfo’s Café, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 83

Eastside Kitchenette, 2119 IH 35 North, 79

La Isla Restaurant, 764 Old Hwy. 90 West, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

