‘They’re letting a murderer walk free,’ Victim’s friends and family plan protest over manslaughter case dismissal

San Antonio – Ana Martinez won’t ever be coming home to her family, but the suspect in the 19-year-old mother of two’s shooting death will soon be out of jail.

Jose Galindo, 22, was arrested for manslaughter after police say a handgun he was handling went off in a Southeast Side apartment on Jan. 22, hitting Martinez, his girlfriend, in the head. However, online Bexar County court records show the case was dismissed on Friday for a lack of probable cause.

Though Galindo is also being held in the Bexar County Jail for assault of a public servant, KSAT confirmed Sunday he had obtained a bond to make his $15,000 bail for that case and only needed a GPS monitor before he could be released. It was not immediately clear when that might happen.

Full of shock, anger, and confusion, Martinez’s friends and family said they are planning a protest Monday at 10 a.m. outside the Cadena Reeves Justice Center.

“I am hoping that it opens up people’s eyes, that it’s easy for a murderer to let go - for them to let him free,” said Irma Ramirez, who said she was a mother figure to Martinez. “They’re letting a murderer walk free, and it’s not fair.”

“I hope we - they - see that we’re trying to get justice for her, and this is not a case they can just sweep under the rug. We’re going to get justice and we’re going to get Jose convicted,” said Martinez’s best friend, Alexis Perez.

Investigators cited witnesses and forensic evidence when getting a warrant for Galindo's arrest. One witness said that before the shooting, Martinez had been sitting at the edge of her bed while Galindo was standing in front of her. Police said the bullet was found low to the ground, consistent with a downward trajectory.

Police said Galindo took off from the apartment in the 4000 block of East Southcross and then swapped vehicles in an apparent attempt to elude law enforcement. He was arrested in LaSalle County shortly afterwards on suspicion of manslaughter. Online court records show he was arrested on the warrant on Jan. 25.

“How is there not enough evidence to keep him in jail if there is enough evidence to get the warrant out for his arrest?” asked Martinez’s older sister, Heaven. “How is there not enough evidence to keep him where he belongs?”

Though they are convinced of Galindo’s guilt, Martinez’s friends and family worry whether he will be around for another case to be brought against him, saying they expect he will run while out on bond for the assault of a public servant case.

“It’s nothing to cut off a monitor and leave out of anywhere. And he’ll be gone in no matter of time,” Heaven Martinez said.

