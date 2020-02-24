TSA shares top 10 finds of 2019 including snake, samurai swords

SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration shared a video of the top 10 most unusual finds in 2019.

The list includes samurai swords and a live snake, among other things.

TSA shared the video to Instagram thanking the officers who help screen travelers at checkpoints and the travelers themselves for the inspiration adding, “clearly, these folks don’t follow this account.”

The top 10 in descending order are:

10. Three samurai swords

9. Flares

8. Guns and knives

7. Airbag

6. Power saw

5. Martial arts sais

4. Blow dart gun

3. Live snake

2. Butcherknife

1. Moose poop

The moose droppings, in case you’re wondering, were found at Juneau International Airport in Alaska, according to the Instagram video.

“We want to keep seeing your unusual items but we also want you to get through security without incident,” TSA officials said in the post.

If you ever have a question about what you can and can’t take on a plane you can contact AskTSA on Facebook and Twitter.