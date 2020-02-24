Police ID woman, 51, who was struck while running across street and later died

SAN ANTONIO – Police have identified a woman who died after she was struck while running across a South Side street.

Maria Velazquez, 51, was struck just before 7 p.m. on Friday in the 7500 block of New Laredo Hwy, according to police.

Police said Velazquez exited a vehicle that was parked along the shoulder of the northbound lanes. She ran across the street and was hit by a GMC Denali traveling southbound.

The driver of the Denali stopped to help the woman and showed no signs of intoxication, police said.

Velazquez was transported to Univesity Hospital where she later died.

No criminal charges are pending.