Apartments, hotel could be coming next to H-E-B’s campus

A lot for sale along the River Walk could eventually become apartments or a hotel, among other possibilities.

The Texas General Land Office is selling 1.84 acres of vacant commercial land at the northeast corner of East César E. Chávez Boulevard and Dwyer Avenue, according to CBRE Group Inc. The property is along the San Antonio River Walk next to H-E-B’s headquarters and near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus.

“The site itself is geographically located in the middle of much of the current development activity in and around downtown,” said Eric DeJernett, senior vice president for CBRE.

