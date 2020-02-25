City breaks ground on housing complex on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – City officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the West End on Frio lofts, the first 2017-2022 Neighborhood Improvements Bond Program project.

The complex will be a mixed-income 12-unit multi-family rental development providing affordable and workforce housing opportunities close to downtown.

The 2017-2022 Neighborhood Improvements Bond Program make sites in one or more of twelve approved neighborhood improvement areas shovel-ready for workforce housing.

The $20 million bond is the first ever housing related bond for the City of San Antonio.