Fire destroys large home in north Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A home in north Bexar County is a total loss after several area crews worked to extinguish a large fire, officials say.

Crews with the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department were called out to the home in the 27000 block of Twin Peak Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Bialick said when crews arrived, they saw large flames coming from the roof. He said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene and confirmed no one was inside the home.

Bialick said there were no hydrants in the area, so the Bulverde Spring Branch, Hollywood Park, Shavano Park and Bracken fire departments all assisted using a tanker operation to control the fire.

Bialick said crews sprayed what was left of the home with foam and will monitor for any hot spots.

He said the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.