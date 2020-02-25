65ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at Noon, February 25, 2020

Priscilla Ayala, Producer

Maritza Carlos, Video Editor

Marc Mendoza, Editor

Beatriz Ramirez Guevara, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The race is on to stop the global spread of the Coronavirus. We now know the name of a man shot and killed over the weekend. There’s a new effort on the West Side to make it easier for kids to access the healthcare they need.

