58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

58ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 24, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot while working on his car. Police now searching for the suspect.

The family of a 10-year-old girl hit and killed while riding her bike speaks out.

Health officials provide an update on the response to the coronavirus in San Antonio

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: