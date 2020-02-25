‘New Week. New You’: Rooted Soul Food proves eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring

SAN ANTONIO – Naomi Hendrix Oyegoke calls her vegan catering company “Rooted Soul Food” her passion project.

“I do use the term 'soul food’ a little loosely because it’s not a lot of traditional African-American soul food that I serve. But I put so much soul into my food that that’s why I call it rooted soul food.”

She adopted a plant based diet when she first moved to San Antonio. Without wanting to sacrifice flavor, she aimed to recreate some of her favorite foods with a plant based twist.

You can try her cooking every Sunday when she takes over the menu at La Botanica. Her most popular dish is her Lasagna. I tried it myself and you’d never guess it wasn’t filled with meat and cheese.

“When I do my cooking, I actually don’t cook for plant based people. My goal is to cook for people that are not plant based so they can see just how delicious it can be,” Naomi explained.

Naomi says most people are eating more plant based than they think and wants to show how easy making the switch can be.

In the video above she shares her favorite pasta salad she’s been making since college (before she even transitioned to a plant based diet. The ingredients are perfect for meal prep because they don’t hold much water and will stay fresh in the refrigerator for more than a week.

Here’s what she used:

1 bag of broccoli florets

1 head of cauliflower

1 bag of matchstick carrots

1 medium red onion

Green olives

Cooked rotini pasta (Naomi tip: think of the veggies as the base versus the pasta.)

Toss with your favorite vinaigrette or try Naomi’s homemade favorite: