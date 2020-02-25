SAPD: Man sexually assaulted 15-year-old relative

SAN ANTONIO – A teen’s trip to the hospital resulted in a child sex crime arrest, according to San Antonio police.

Joe Canizales Moya, 66, was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, jail records show.

Earlier that day, police were called to the Baptist Emergency Hospital after a 15-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted by her relative, who she identified as Moya.

The girl detailed the sexual assault to investigators and underwent a forensic examination, according to the affidavit.

Police quickly located Moya and interviewed him, according to the affidavit.

Moya denied the sexual assault, but allegedly admitted to performing other sexual acts with the teen.

His bail was set at $30,000, jail records show.