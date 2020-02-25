SAPD: Man shot while working on his car on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Monday evening while working on his car, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called out to the 11700 block of O’Connor Road around 8:40 p.m.

The victim told police a dark colored car pulled up and someone in the car shot him in the leg before driving off.

The gunshot victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Investigators are now looking for the gunman.