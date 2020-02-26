42ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

42ºF

Local News

Paint booth in NE Side warehouse catches fire, employees evacuated

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAFD
A fire was reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Berridge Manufacturing Company near Rittiman and Fratt roads.
A fire was reported on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Berridge Manufacturing Company near Rittiman and Fratt roads. (KSAT)

Employees had to be evacuated from a Northeast Side warehouse after a fire broke out.

San Antonio firefighters responded before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the Berridge Manufacturing Company in the 6500 block of Fratt Road, near Rittiman Road.

A motor inside a paint booth overheated and erupted in flames, according to firefighters at the scene.

Employees were evacuated but no one was injured.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

More local news

Fire destroys 2 mobile homes at Jasper Mobile Home Park

Woman hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Nacogdoches Road

‘Just give yourselves up’: Police searching for shooters after boy struck in East Side drive-by shooting

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: