KSAT12 News Nightbeat, February 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy shot while unloading groceries from a car on the east side of town.

An investigation underway surrounding allegations of segregation on a school bus.

Concerns rise for the CDC as more cases are seen spreading person to person in other countries.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.