Investigation into north Bexar County house fire on hold as crews work to contain smoldering fire

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The cause of a fire that destroyed a large home in north Bexar County is still under investigation.

The fire happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Twin Peak Street.

WATCH: Fire destroys large home in north Bexar County

Crews with the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department were still at the scene of that fire on Wednesday.

"This wind is pretty strong with this cold front coming through," said Jerry Bialick, chief of the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department. "We had a lot of hot spots. It's such a large home — over 6,500 square feet. We had a lot of collapse into the structures."

Bialick said the department has been changing out its crews every two to three hours all night Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

"We were able to clear out some trees so we can put the ladder truck up to cool down some of the spots that are very difficult for us to get to on foot," Bialick said. "There were places we just couldn't get to. They were too dangerous."

Bialick said as of Wednesday, they still had to shuttle water to the area because there are no hydrants there.

Investigators with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office were at the scene all day Wednesday, but they can't complete their work until the fire is entirely out.

"The fire marshal started back up here early this morning," Bialick said. They brought in their crews, and they have some heavy equipment back in there. Now, they're knocking down some of the more dangerous structures, some of the chimneys and some of these walls, so they can continue their investigation. They were going to bring out a cadaver dog, too, but they can't put a dog in there until the fire is out."

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.