Police seek two people involved in dental office break-in on Valentine’s Day
Break-in caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO – Police are hoping to find those responsible for a break-in at the Miranda Therese Dental Office on the Northeast Side.
The break-in happened on Valentine’s Day and was caught on a surveillance camera.
In the footage, you can see two people breaking in through a window and making off with a gaming laptop. Police say they also took a printer.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the San Antonio PD East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.
Watch the surveillance video below:
SAPD20034789 Burglary Bldg 5975 FM 78 #100 On 02/14/20 at approximately 0435 these two actors burglarized the Miranda Therese Dental Office and took a Brothers printer and a red Dell gaming laptop. Anyone with any information please contact the East Property Crimes Unit 210-207-7642Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Wednesday, February 26, 2020
