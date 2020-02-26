Police seek two people involved in dental office break-in on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Police are hoping to find those responsible for a break-in at the Miranda Therese Dental Office on the Northeast Side.

The break-in happened on Valentine’s Day and was caught on a surveillance camera.

In the footage, you can see two people breaking in through a window and making off with a gaming laptop. Police say they also took a printer.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the San Antonio PD East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.

Watch the surveillance video below: