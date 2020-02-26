SA boy, blood cancer patients in need for bone marrow matches

SAN ANTONIO – A 9-year-old San Antonio boy still hasn’t found the perfect match for a bone marrow transplant.

His family is hoping an upcoming drive will help him, and others battling blood cancers, identify potential lifesaving donors.

DKMS, the world’s largest bone marrow donor center, will host the drive in honor of Harrison Marcus from noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity University’s Coates Students Center.

Marcus is battling acute myeloid leukemia, and a bone marrow transplant is necessary for his fight against the disease, according to DKMS.

He is undergoing alternative treatment because a match in the current database has not been identified, according to DKMS.

His family is hoping the treatment will get him to long-term remission, but it is possible he will need to return to the donor pool to look for a match.

“It is critical that DKMS continues to register more potential donors for Harrison and others,” spokesperson Adrianna Killip said. “Six minutes and a swab of the cheeks is all it takes to potentially save a life.”

Potential donors must be in good health and between the ages of 18 and 55.

According to a news release, 20,000 people with blood cancer in the U.S. will require a stem cell transplant, and nearly 70% rely on strangers for a donation.

To learn more about DKMS, click here.