Seafood franchise opens second SA location

Fish City Grill is opening its second San Antonio restaurant in June at Culebra Commons, a mixed-use development located at Loop 1604 and Culebra Road, the company announced in a news release on Monday.

The restaurant bills itself as a “neighborhood seafood joint" that specializes in seafood dishes "made-from-scratch" along with a selection of wines, beers and craft cocktails. The restaurant will seat about 100 people, but there will be a patio as well, according to the news release.

“We’re excited to open this new location at Culebra Commons, and happy to be a part of the northwest San Antonio neighborhoods," said Fish City Grill co-founder Bill Bayne in a news release.

Fish City Grill’s other San Antonio location is at the Northwoods Shopping Center and has 18 other locations across Texas.

