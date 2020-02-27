Animal Defense League of Texas in need of dog collars, leashes after entire inventory stolen

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Animal Defense League of Texas say the Paul Jolly Center had its entire inventory of dog collars and leashes stolen overnight.

ADL says it is investigating the situation, but in the meantime, it is in urgent need to restock the stolen items.

The organization says it updated it’s Amazon wish list to reflect the items it needs.

Click here to access the Animal Defense League of Texas website.

To contact the organization, call 210-655-1481.