Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Feb. 27

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren chats with Steve Spriester ahead of town hall at Sunset Station tonight
  • An SAPD officer has plead guilty to child exploitation charges
  • A woman was taken into custody following a gambling bust this afternoon

