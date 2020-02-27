KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Feb. 27
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren chats with Steve Spriester ahead of town hall at Sunset Station tonight
- An SAPD officer has plead guilty to child exploitation charges
- A woman was taken into custody following a gambling bust this afternoon
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.