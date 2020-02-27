New study ranks San Antonio as top traveler destination in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s the River Walk, the Alamo, SeaWorld San Antonio, the Shops at La Cantera, the Pearl or many more, San Antonio is ranked as one of the most popular traveler destinations in the U.S., per a new study by Trip Advisor.

According to the study, the Alamo City has plenty to offer newcomers and residents with over 750 things to do.

“Step to the beat of wafting flamenco music as you wander the downtown River Walk before sampling as much chili (San Antonio’s signature dish) as your taste buds will allow. A visit to the Alamo is an absolute must, as is taking in a show at the ornate Majestic Theatre. San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is dotted with 18th-century buildings and features, making for an enriching excursion,” the survey says about San Antonio.

San Antonio ranked as the 24th best traveler destination in the U.S.; however, it wasn’t the only Texas city on the list.

Austin is also a popular traveler destination, taking the 21st spot on Trip Advisor’s list.

“Austin boasts more than 250 music venues, the world’s first James Beard Award-winning barbeque pitmaster, an eclectic arts scene and the unique migration of 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats. Take a look around and put the Live Music Capital of the World on your playlist," Trip Advisor says on Austin.

The study also says the city of Austin has over 1,000 tourist attractions.

The top traveler destination in the U.S. was New York City, and the city that took the 25th spot is Atlanta, Georgia, per Trip Advisor.

To read the full study, click here.